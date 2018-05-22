Wall St. slides on US-China trade talk uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday on signs of further progress in trade talks between the United States and China as the world's two largest economies pull back from the brink of a full-blown trade war.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday as uncertainty lingered over trade talks between the United States and China and as energy and industrial shares fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.88 points, or 0.72 percent, to 24,834.41, the S&P 500 lost 8.57 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,724.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.58 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,378.46.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)