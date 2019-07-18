Wall St. slightly lower after mixed results; Netflix tumbles

U.S. stock futures slipped on Thursday after streaming pioneer Netflix posted its first drop in U.S. subscribers since 2011, kicking off earnings for the so-called FANG group on a sour note.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Thursday as investors digested a slew of mixed earnings, while Netflix reported a surprise fall in U.S. subscribers in a downbeat start to results from high-growth companies.

Shares of the streaming pioneer sank 11.4per cent to their lowest since late-January at US$321.10, as the company also missed targets for new subscribers overseas at a time when it has staked its future on global expansion.

Losses in Netflix also dragged the communication services sector, one of the best-performing S&P sectors so far this year, 1.28per cent lower.

"The stock market seems to be running out of energy," said John Augustine, chief investment officer of Huntington Private Bank in Columbus, Ohio.

"Earnings have met expectations but companies are being cautious about future quarters, which is something that's not able to keep the S&P 500 above the 3,000 level."

As second-quarter earnings rolled in this week, the three main Wall Street indexes retreated slightly from record highs and are set for their steepest weekly fall in seven weeks.

Investors are looking for concrete developments in trade talks between United States and China, while they await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting at the end of July where the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. and Chinese officials will hold a telephone call later on Thursday that could pave the way for further in-person trade talks.

At 11:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 58.66 points, or 0.22per cent, at 27,161.19, the S&P 500 was down 2.14 points, or 0.07per cent, at 2,982.28. The Nasdaq Composite was down 25.62 points, or 0.31per cent, at 8,159.59.

Among positive earnings reports, tobacco company Philip Morris climbed 7.3per cent after raising its full-year profit outlook, while railroad operator Union Pacific Corp jumped 4.8per cent after reporting a profit beat.

International Business Machines Corp rose 3.9per cent as its quarterly profit beat on strong growth in its high-margin cloud business.

Gains in IBM, along with those in Apple Inc , kept the technology sector afloat.

Morgan Stanley rose 0.4per cent after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit and wrapped up earnings from big U.S. banks. The bank subsector was up 0.8per cent after three days of losses.

UnitedHealth Group Inc fell 2.2per cent following comments that the insurer would continue with its point-of-sale rebates, a week after the Trump administration pulled back an ambitious proposal to ban drug rebates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 63 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)