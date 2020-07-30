Wall St. slips as Trump raises possibility of delaying elections

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday after data confirmed the economy suffered its steepest contraction since the Great Depression in the second quarter, adding to gloom from job losses and a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 172.15 points, or 0.65per cent, at the open to 26,367.42. The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.68 points, or 0.82per cent, at 3,231.76, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.82 points, or 0.88per cent, to 10,450.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)