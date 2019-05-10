Wall St. slips at open on protracted trade dispute worries

U.S. stock index futures were muted on Friday, as expectations of a deal during the current round of U.S.-China trade talks blunted the impact from additional tariffs on Chinese goods coming into force.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday, as investors fretted over the possibility that the trade dispute between the United States and China may persist, even as the two sides held last-minute talks to salvage a deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.64 points, or 0.25per cent, at the open to 25,763.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.62 points, or 0.27per cent, at 2,863.10. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.27 points, or 0.37per cent, to 7,881.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)