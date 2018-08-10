Wall St. slips at open on Turkey turmoil

U.S. stock index futures fell about half a percent on Friday, tracking global shares, as the Turkish lira tumbled on concerns over the country's economy and its deepening rift with the United States.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a plunging Turkish lira rattled global markets due to concerns over the country's economy and a deepening rift with the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.04 points, or 0.42 percent, at the open to 25,401.19. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.94 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,839.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.07 points, or 0.72 percent, to 7,834.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)