Wall St. slumps after weaker-than-expected services sector data

U.S. stocks were little changed at open on Thursday after losing 3per cent in the past two sessions following data that pointed to the risk of a slide into recession, with investor attention on services data due later in the day.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after data showed business activity slowed in September to its lowest level in three years, the latest economic indicator to point to a sharp downturn in the United States.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 232.00 points, or 0.89per cent, at 25,846.62, the S&P 500 was down 21.15 points, or 0.73per cent, at 2,866.46. The Nasdaq Composite was down 62.66 points, or 0.80per cent, at 7,722.59.

Moments before the data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 17.16 points, or 0.07per cent, at 26,061.46, the S&P 500 was up 2.79 points, or 0.10per cent, at 2,890.40. The Nasdaq Composite was up 6.57 points, or 0.08per cent, at 7,791.82.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)