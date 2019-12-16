Wall St. touches fresh highs on China data, trade deal boost

Wall Street notched a fresh record high on Monday as investor confidence was boosted by upbeat data from China, while cooling trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies removed one of the hurdles for global economic growth.

Apple Inc rose about 2per cent, providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq , as tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15 on a variety of consumer products including iPhones were suspended.

Chipmakers, among the most trade sensitive stocks, were also higher with the Philadelphia chip index up 1.7per cent. The technology sector led gains among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Data showed China's industrial output and retail sales growth accelerated in November, suggesting resilience in the Chinese economy to a trade war that has been a concern for global investors for over 1-1/2 years.

Adding to optimism, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday an interim trade deal was "totally done" and expected that it would nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years.

"It's very much of a trade-centric push for equities to move higher, capping a very strong year," said Peter Kenny, founder, Kenny's Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in New York.

"We are seeing themes work together to really drive some confidence in the year end".

Three interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, along with encouraging economic data has pushed the main U.S. stock indexes to record levels. The benchmark index is up about 27per cent this year, its best annual percentage gain in six.

The benchmark European stock index also hit an all-time high for the first time in four years on Monday, which had a positive impact on investor confidence globally, Kenny said.

At 11:48 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 170.95 points, or 0.61per cent, at 28,306.33, the S&P 500 was up 26.30 points, or 0.83per cent, at 3,195.10 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 90.60 points, or 1.04per cent, at 8,825.48.

Boeing Co fell 3.3per cent, capping gains on the Dow, after reports the planemaker was considering whether to cut or halt production of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 3.16-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 70 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 183 new highs and 37 new lows.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)