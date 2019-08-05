Wall St. tumbles as yuan drop heightens US-China trade war fears

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to more losses on Monday as China's yuan hit its lowest in a decade, spurring a continuation of a sell-off on trade concerns on Friday that generated the S&P 500's worst weekly performance of 2019.

NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 dropping about 3per cent, as a fall in the yuan following U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods sparked fears of a further escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 767.27 points, or 2.9per cent, to 25,717.74, the S&P 500 lost 87.31 points, or 2.98per cent, to 2,844.74, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 278.03 points, or 3.47per cent, to 7,726.04.

