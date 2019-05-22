Wall St dips after renewed US-China trade fears

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday, as fears of a possible escalation in the trade war between the United States and China were rekindkled after reports that Washington could impose sanctions on another Chinese company.

NEW YORK: Wall Street's major indexes dipped on Wednesday as inflamed trade tensions between the United States and China weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.85 points, or 0.39per cent, to 25,776.48, the S&P 500 lost 8.1 points, or 0.28per cent, to 2,856.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.88 points, or 0.45per cent, to 7,750.84.

Advertisement

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Susan Thomas)