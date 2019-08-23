Wall St drops 1per cent after Trump's China salvo

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole for confirmation that the central bank will cut interest rates next month.

REUTERS: Wall Street's three main indexes lost about 1per cent on Friday after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative to China" after Beijing officials earlier retaliated by imposing tariffs on U.S. goods.

At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 283.17 points, or 1.08per cent, at 25,969.07, the S&P 500 was down 34.24 points, or 1.17per cent, at 2,888.71. The Nasdaq Composite was down 95.69 points, or 1.20per cent, at 7,895.70.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)