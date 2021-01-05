Wall St inches lower with focus on Georgia elections

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Tuesday following Wall Street's grim start to the year as investors looked to twin Senate runoff elections in Georgia that would determine the balance of power in Washington.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.64 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 30,204.25. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.63 points, or 0.07per cent, at 3,698.02, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.80 points, or 0.26per cent, to 12,665.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)