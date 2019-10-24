Wall St mixed after earnings reports; Twitter plunges

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, as solid results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Tesla lifted sentiment following lackluster reports from big bellwether companies in the previous session.

REUTERS: A rise in shares of Microsoft and PayPal boosted the Nasdaq on Thursday, but poor earnings reports from Twitter and 3M dragged down the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes, taking the shine off what has been an upbeat earnings season so far.

Twitter Inc plunged about 18per cent to a seven-month low after the social media platform posted disappointing quarterly results.

The wider communication services sector fell 0.9per cent, logging the biggest decline among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors.

Post-it notes maker 3M dropped 5.16per cent and was on course for its worst day in six months after lowering its full-year profit forecast.

The market is reacting to "micro volatility, which is driven by individual company names, and macro calm around trade," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Third-quarter earnings reports have taken center stage as investors try to gauge the fallout from a drawn out U.S.-China trade war, which has already shown up in the domestic economy.

The narrative so far has been fairly positive, with only a small crop of companies including industrial giant Caterpillar , toymaker Hasbro Inc and chipmaker Texas Instruments blaming the tariff moves for denting results.

Of the 124 S&P 500 companies that reported results up to Wednesday, more than 82per cent topped earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data. The S&P 500 index came within a hair's breadth of its record high this week.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Thursday the phase-one trade deal between Washington and Beijing would include much of an agreement scrapped in May around intellectual property.

At 10:22 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 77.95 points, or 0.29per cent, at 26,756.00, the S&P 500 was down 1.87 points, or 0.06per cent, at 3,002.65.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 25.06 points, or 0.31per cent, at 8,144.85.

Tech giant Microsoft Corp gained 1.82per cent as its outlook for cloud computing services surpassed analysts' expectations, while PayPal Holdings Inc rose 7.73per cent on a strong full-year earnings forecast.

Lam Research Corp jumped 10.6per cent, boosting the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index by 1.3per cent after the chip equipment maker forecast strong results for the December quarter.

Dow Inc gained 2per cent after the company exceeded profit estimates, while electric car maker Tesla Inc surged 15.12per cent on a surprise quarterly profit.

Other high profile companies including Amazon.com Inc , Intel Corp and Visa Inc are slated to report after markets close on Thursday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 21 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Anil S'Silva)