Wall St opens higher as weekly jobless claims drop

REUTERS: Wall Street indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a US$900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.22 points, or 0.10per cent, at the open to 30,046.73. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.16 points, or 0.17per cent, at 3,693.42, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.02 points, or 0.21per cent, to 12,834.94 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)