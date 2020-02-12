Wall St slips from record levels at open on fears over new coronavirus case count

Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday after scaling record levels in the previous session, as a spike in new coronavirus deaths and cases in China sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.39 points, or 0.39per cent, at the open to 29,436.03. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.55 points, or 0.40per cent, at 3,365.90 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.92 points, or 0.71per cent, to 9,657.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)