Wall Street adds to gains after Federal Reserve statement

REUTERS: The S&P 500 added slightly to its gains on Wednesday in choppy trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it kept interest rates unchanged and repeated a pledge to use its "full range of tools" to support the economy for as long as it takes to recover from fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.31 points, or 0.37per cent, to 26,475.59, the S&P 500 gained 29.74 points, or 0.92per cent, to 3,248.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 108.03 points, or 1.04per cent, to 10,510.12.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by David Gregorio)