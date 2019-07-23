Wall Street approaches record high on earnings optimism

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Tuesday lifted by a batch of largely upbeat earnings reports from companies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, that soothed concerns over the pace of economic growth.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached record highs on Tuesday, lifted by upbeat quarterly reports from Coca-Cola and United Technologies, while a debt ceiling and budget deal between President Donald Trump and Congress also buoyed sentiment.

The U.S. corporate earnings season is off to a strong start, with nearly 80per cent of 104 S&P 500 companies topping earnings expectations so far in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Coca-Cola Co surged 5.6per cent to a record high after the fizzy drink maker beat quarterly earnings expectations and raised its full-year organic revenue forecast.

Fellow Dow component United Technologies Corp gained 1.2per cent after raising its full-year profit and sales outlook.

The two-year federal spending between Trump and U.S. congressional leaders would avert a feared government default later this year, but add to rising budget deficits.

"The reaching of a debt ceiling agreement is positive news for all sectors at large, because it's one additional question that gets removed from the outlook for growth and equities in general," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial in New York.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its policy-setting meeting next week have made investors more willing to buy stocks, helping push the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday to less than 1per cent from record highs set earlier this month.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to signal easier monetary policy when it meets on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth this year and next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could slow growth further.

At 2:19 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.58per cent at 27,328.79 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.56per cent to 3,001.88.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.37per cent to 8,234.22.

Quarterly reports from top-tier growth companies Facebook Inc on Wednesday, and Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc , both on Thursday, were also in focus on Wall Street.

"If they disappoint on earnings, that could have a negative impact on (wider) share prices because they represent such a large portion of the market," said CFRA chief market strategist Sam Stovall.

Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are now expected to rise about 1per cent in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv, improving from a small decline estimated previously.

The S&P 500 financial index rose 1.1per cent, while the materials index climbed 1.7per cent.

Travelers Companies Inc fell 2.0per cent after the insurer's second-quarter profit missed estimates, as weather-related losses led to an 18per cent drop in underwriting gain.

Hasbro Inc surged 8.78per cent and was the biggest gainer among S&P 500 companies, after the toymaker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.70-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 103 new lows.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Additional reporting by Karina Dsouza and Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)