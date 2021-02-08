Wall Street at all-time highs on stimulus bets

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday, as investors made risky bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package would lead to a speedy economic recovery.

FILE PHOTO: The back of the the "Fearless Girl" statue is pictured as morning sunlight falls on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.14per cent, at the open to 31,191.2. The S&P 500 rose 5.8 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 3,892.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 80.8 points, or 0.58per cent, to 13,937.06 at the opening bell.

