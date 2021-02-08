Wall Street at all-time highs on stimulus bets
Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday, as investors made risky bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package would lead to a speedy economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.14per cent, at the open to 31,191.2. The S&P 500 rose 5.8 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 3,892.59, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 80.8 points, or 0.58per cent, to 13,937.06 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)