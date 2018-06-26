Wall Street bounces back with help from energy, technology

REUTERS: U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday on gains in the energy, technology and consumer discretionary sectors after a sharp sell-off a day earlier on spiraling global trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.49 points, or 0.12 percent, to 24,282.29, the S&P 500 gained 5.97 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,723.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.62 points, or 0.39 percent, to 7,561.63.

(Reporting By April Joyner; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)