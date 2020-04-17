Wall Street bounces on Boeing bump, Trump's restart plan

U.S. stock index futures bounced more than 2per cent on Friday as President Donald Trump laid out plans to re-open an economy shut down by the coronavirus outbreak and on reports of encouraging data on a drug to potentially treat COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279.47 points, or 1.19per cent, at the open to 23,817.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.88 points, or 1.53per cent, at 2,842.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 135.12 points, or 1.58per cent, to 8,667.48 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)