Wall Street bounces on Boeing bump, Trump's restart plan

Business

Wall Street bounces on Boeing bump, Trump's restart plan

U.S. stock index futures bounced more than 2per cent on Friday as President Donald Trump laid out plans to re-open an economy shut down by the coronavirus outbreak and on reports of encouraging data on a drug to potentially treat COVID-19.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the
FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stocks jumped on Friday following President Donald Trump's new guidelines to reopen the economy and on a report of a drug to potentially treat COVID-19, while Boeing headed higher on plans to resume production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 279.47 points, or 1.19per cent, at the open to 23,817.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 42.88 points, or 1.53per cent, at 2,842.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 135.12 points, or 1.58per cent, to 8,667.48 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark