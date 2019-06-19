Wall Street climbs after Fed signals potential rate cuts

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Wednesday as the mood turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement, which investors hope could open the door to future interest rate cuts.

REUTERS: Wall Street rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, and signaled potential cuts later this year.

Saying it "will act as appropriate to sustain" economic expansion, the central bank signaled rate cuts of as much as half a percentage point over the remainder of 2019.

Buoyed by growing confidence the Fed will cut rates, and by hopes of an end to the U.S.-China trade war, U.S. stocks have climbed in recent weeks. The S&P 500 has gained about 6per cent in June and is about 1per cent away from its record high close set in April.

The financial sector was up 0.1per cent, with bank stocks dipping 0.1per cent.

All three major indexes rose following the announcement.

At 2:05 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.34per cent at 26,555.01 points, while the S&P 500 was up 0.37per cent at 2,928.48.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.42per cent at about 7,985.

The healthcare sector rose 0.8per cent, helped by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc.

Allergan jumped 5.8per cent after the drugmaker said its constipation drug, jointly developed with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, improved symptoms in patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Adobe Inc surged 5.0per cent after the Photoshop software provider beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and revenue.

(In third paragraph, corrects month to June, not May)

(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)