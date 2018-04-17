Wall Street climbs as investors focus on earnings

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the biggest boosts from the technology and healthcare sectors as investors turned their focus to earnings season and appeared less worried about U.S.-led missile attacks in Syria.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.90 points, or 0.87 percent, to 24,573.04, the S&P 500 gained 21.54 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,677.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.64 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,156.29.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)