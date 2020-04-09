Wall Street climbs on hopeful coronavirus signs, healthcare lift

Wall Street rose on Wednesday on hopes the coronavirus outbreak in the United States was close to its peak, with health insurers boosted by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspending his campaign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 779.71 points, or 3.44per cent, to 23,433.57, the S&P 500 gained 90.57 points, or 3.41per cent, to 2,749.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.64 points, or 2.58per cent, to 8,090.90.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)