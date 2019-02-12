Wall Street climbs on trade hopes, government budget deal

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as sentiment was lifted after lawmakers reached a tentative deal to avert another partial government shutdown and the United States and China expressed optimism about their ongoing trade talks.

NEW YORK: Wall Street rallied on Tuesday as investors were heartened by a tentative congressional spending deal to avoid another government shutdown and by optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.65 points, or 1.49 percent, to 25,425.76, the S&P 500 gained 34.93 points, or 1.29 percent, to 2,744.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.71 points, or 1.46 percent, to 7,414.62.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)