Wall Street climbs on trade hopes, government budget deal

Business

Wall Street climbs on trade hopes, government budget deal

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as sentiment was lifted after lawmakers reached a tentative deal to avert another partial government shutdown and the United States and China expressed optimism about their ongoing trade talks.

Trader works on the floor of the NYSE in New York
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Wall Street rallied on Tuesday as investors were heartened by a tentative congressional spending deal to avoid another government shutdown and by optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.65 points, or 1.49 percent, to 25,425.76, the S&P 500 gained 34.93 points, or 1.29 percent, to 2,744.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.71 points, or 1.46 percent, to 7,414.62.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark