Wall Street closes down in rocky session on Amazon losses

The Nasdaq Composite index opened lower on Wednesday, pulled lower by Apple, Intel and Amazon, while the S&P 500 and the Dow rose on gains in financial and healthcare stocks.

NEW YORK: Wall Street closed lower after a rocky session on Wednesday as gains in defensive sectors were eclipsed by a sharp fall in Amazon shares and declines in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.29 points, or 0.04 percent, to 23,848.42, the S&P 500 lost 7.62 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,605 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 59.58 points, or 0.85 percent, to 6,949.23.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by James Dalgleish)