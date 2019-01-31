Wall Street closes higher with help from Facebook, Fed

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday on upbeat results from Facebook Inc, extending a rally after the Federal Reserve's pledge to be patient on further interest rate hikes, while the Dow was held lower by a spate of downbeat earnings reports.

REUTERS: Wall Street extended its rally on Thursday as strong earnings from Facebook Inc added to optimism after the Federal Reserve's dovish remarks the previous day, while investors waited for the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.96 points, or 0.02 percent, to 25,008.9, the S&P 500 gained 23.65 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,704.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 98.66 points, or 1.37 percent, to 7,281.74.

