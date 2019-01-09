Wall Street closes higher with help from technology stocks

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, setting up Wall Street for a fourth straight day of gains, as rising expectations of a trade deal between the United States and China boosted demand for risk assets across the world.

REUTERS: Wall Street rallied for a fourth session on Wednesday, propelled by Apple, chipmakers and other trade-sensitive stocks after signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.54 points, or 0.38 percent, to 23,878.99, the S&P 500 gained 10.55 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,584.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.08 points, or 0.87 percent, to 6,957.08.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

