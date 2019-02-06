Wall Street declines as revenue forecasts disappoint

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors evaluated developments around U.S.-China trade talks and President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, which offered no specific economic policy initiatives.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as videogame makers gave disappointing revenue forecasts and investors awaited developments on U.S.-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.86 points, or 0.08 percent, to 25,391.66, the S&P 500 lost 5.97 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,731.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.80 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,375.28.

Advertisement

(Reporting By April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis)