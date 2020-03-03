Wall Street dips as G7 statement underwhelms

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell minutes after the open on Tuesday as G7 heads stopped short of outlining measures to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus epidemic, while assuring policy support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2per cent after opening 59.15 points, or 0.22per cent, higher at 26,762.47. The S&P 500 fell 0.4per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengalurul;Editing by Arun Koyyur)