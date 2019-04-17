Wall Street dips as healthcare slide offsets chip boost

U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Wednesday, buoyed by upbeat economic data from China, but gains were capped by disappointing quarterly reports from Netflix and IBM.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks headed lower on Wednesday, as a selloff in healthcare stocks extended for a second day, overshadowing a rally in chipmakers led by Qualcomm.

The S&P healthcare index tumbled 2.5per cent, on pace to wipe out its yearly gains over concerns about potential changes to healthcare policy as 2020 presidential election looms.

Advertisement

"With a Democrat-controlled Congress, there is definitely more talk on regulating the sector and drug prices, which has negative headline risks," said Matthew Granfki, director of strategy at Los Angeles-based Miracle Mile Advisors.

Medical device maker Abbott Laboratories Inc fell 3.8per cent, despite quarterly results beating estimates.

UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co fell more than 2per cent and were the biggest drags on the broader S&P 500 index.

The weakness in healthcare stocks stalled early optimism after data showed China's economy unexpectedly steadied in the first quarter, assuaging concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy amid a trade war with the united States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chipmakers, which get a huge portion of their revenue from China, rallied, with the Philadelphia chip index rising more than 1per cent.

The top gainer was Qualcomm Inc, surging 10.4per cent after winning a major victory in its legal dispute with Apple Inc that called for the iPhone to once again use Qualcomm modem chips.

Intel Corp, up 3.4per cent, said it was exiting the 5G smartphone modem business.

With first-quarter earnings season in full swing, analysts now expect S&P 500 profits to have dropped 1.8per cent year-on-year. Though a solid improvement over recent estimates, it would still mark the first earnings contraction since 2016.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Of the 54 S&P 500 companies that have posted results so far, about 80per cent have beaten estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

"Investors were overly pessimistic about Q1 earnings, and so far you've seen a few beats and that will continue going forward because there is so much of negative expectations built in," Granfki said.

The Nasdaq 100 touched a record intraday high, surpassing the level hit in early October.

United Continental Holdings Inc advanced 4.7per cent after a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit and fueled a 1.22per cent rise in the Dow Jones transport index.

An outlier among tech stocks was International Business Machines Corp, down 3.8per cent after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue.

At 12:55 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.68 points, or 0.02per cent, at 26,447.98. The S&P 500 was down 5.30 points, or 0.18per cent, at 2,901.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.48 points, or 0.06per cent, at 7,995.75.

Morgan Stanley rose 2.3per cent after quarterly profit beat expectations, wrapping up earnings for big U.S. banks.

PepsiCo Inc gained 3.3per cent after its quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 45 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 61 new highs and 50 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel, Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)