Wall Street dips as record job growth ends

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, with investors awaiting data on non-farm payrolls and business activity to assess the extent of the economic hit from the coronavirus.

REUTERS: Wall Street dipped on Friday as the novel coronavirus abruptly ended the longest spell of U.S. employment growth on record, but declines were limited by a surprise expansion in the U.S. services sector.

The Labor Department's report said a recession was underway as business activities have come to a standstill, but investors feared it did not reflect the full extent of the economic damage as the survey only considered data until mid March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the S&P 500 already down about 25per cent from its mid February record highs, or nearly US$7 trillion in market value, analysts said the magnitude of the decline in payrolls had been priced in to a large degree.

"The market already knew that job losses recently have been historic and tremendous," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.

"We are coming to terms with just how significant this is going to be. The data will be very bad before it gets much worse in April and May, before we start seeing improvements."

The worldwide spread of the virus has forced billions of people to stay indoors and pushed entire sectors to the brink of collapse, leading to mass layoffs and dramatic steps by companies to raise cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it would furlough some U.S. employees this month, while sources said luxury retailer Neiman Marcus was stepping up preparations to seek bankruptcy protection.

Disney's shares fell 1.6per cent and were the biggest drag in the communication services index , while Under Armour shed 4.5per cent after saying it would temporarily lay off employees at its U.S. stores.

Economists have slashed their forecasts for U.S. GDP, with Morgan Stanley now expecting a 38per cent contraction in the second quarter. Analysts also foresee an earnings recession for Corporate America.

Data showed a reading of ISM's services activity index fell to 52.5 in March from 57.3 in February, but was better than the 44.0 economists had feared, which would have indicated an outright contraction.

At 10:43 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 318.23 points, or 1.49per cent, at 21,095.21, the S&P 500 was down 31.04 points, or 1.23per cent, at 2,495.86 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 86.76 points, or 1.16per cent, at 7,400.55.

Engine maker Cummins Inc fell 1.6per cent after saying it would cut salaries of all U.S. employees to reduce costs, while Ford dropped 2.9per cent after extending a temporary suspension at most of its European manufacturing sites until May 4.

Raytheon Technologies Corp shed 4per cent as it pulled 2020 outlook for its aerospace units.

Tesla Inc jumped 8per cent after the electric-car maker said production and deliveries of its Model Y sport utility vehicle were ahead of schedule, as it delivered the highest number of vehicles in any first quarter to date.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Arun Koyyur)