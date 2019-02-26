Wall Street dips at open as Home Depot, Caterpillar drag

U.S. stock futures edged lower on Tuesday, hit by losses in Home Depot and Caterpillar shares, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.34 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 26,051.61. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.75 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,792.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.17 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,535.29 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)