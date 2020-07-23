Wall Street dips at open as labor market rebound slows

Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting a recovery in the labor market was stalling.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting a recovery in the labor market was stalling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.87 points, or 0.18per cent, at the open to 26,955.97. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.38 points, or 0.13per cent, at 3,271.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.62 points, or 0.16per cent, to 10,689.50 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)