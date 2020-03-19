Wall Street dips at open as virus response falls short

U.S. stock index futures fell for the third time this week on Thursday as sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken equity markets that a coronavirus-driven global recession could be averted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.91 points, or 0.35per cent, at the open to 19,830.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.62 points, or 0.19per cent, at 2,393.48.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.61 points, or 0.09per cent, to 6,996.45 at the opening bell.

