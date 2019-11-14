Wall Street dips at open on global growth worries

U.S. stock index futures slipped slightly on Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record highs, as weak Chinese economic data and a dour forecast from Cisco rekindled fears of a global slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.39 points, or 0.09per cent, at the open to 27,757.20. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.29 points, or 0.11per cent, at 3,090.75. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.04 points, or 0.25per cent, to 8,461.06 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)