Wall Street dips on Sino-US friction, surging virus cases

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday following heightened tensions between the United States and China, and as Intel's shares slumped after reporting a delay in a developing new chip technology.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened lower on Friday as U.S.-China tensions and fears over mounting COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment, erasing all gains for the benchmark S&P 500 index so far this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.92 points, or 0.45per cent, at the open to 26,533.41. The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.08 points, or 0.53per cent, at 3,218.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 167.01 points, or 1.60per cent, to 10,294.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)