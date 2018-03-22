Wall Street down 1 percent on tech woes, trade war fears

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower on Thursday, with technology stocks dropping on fears of increased regulations in the wake of Facebook Inc's data privacy issues, while the Trump administration's move to impose import tariffs on China stoked fears of a global trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 277.24 points, or 1.12 percent, to 24,405.07. The S&P 500 lost 27.14 points, or 1.000763 percent, to 2,684.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.81 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,257.47.

