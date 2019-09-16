Wall Street drops after Saudi attacks; energy stocks limit losses

U.S. stocks fell on Monday on global growth worries after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's crude facilities hit 5per cent of the world's supply, but a sharp jump in crude prices lifted beaten-down energy stocks and kept losses in check.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell on Monday on global growth worries after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's crude facilities hit 5per cent of the world's supply, but a sharp jump in crude prices lifted beaten-down energy stocks and kept losses in check.

The attack on the world's biggest oil exporter sent oil prices up more than 20per cent before easing as various nations said they would tap emergency reserves to ensure stable supplies.

The S&P 500 energy , one of the worst performing sectors so far this year, soared 2.36per cent. Shares of Apache Corp , Marathon Oil Corp and Hess Corp jumped between 8.8per cent and 10.1per cent and were the leading gainers on the benchmark index.

"The oil spike - higher prices globally - could slow world spending on items other than oil and that's the main concern," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Market spotlight shifted to the drone attacks from this week's centerpiece, the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting where expectations of a quarter point interest rate cut remain high.

Anticipation of higher fuel costs drove down shares of airlines and cruise line operators. American Airlines Group Inc , Delta Air Lines Inc and Carnival Corp fell between 2.2per cent and 5.1per cent.

Investors' flight to safety pulled the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields down from their multi-week highs, sending the interest-rate sensitive bank sub-sector down about 0.6per cent.

Shares of defense companies Raytheon , Lockheed Martin Corp , Northrop Grumman Corp rose between 1.1per cent and 2.6per cent. J.P. Morgan upgraded Raytheon shares to "overweight".

At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 133.39 points, or 0.49per cent, at 27,086.13, the S&P 500 was down 10.50 points, or 0.35per cent, at 2,996.89. The Nasdaq Composite was down 24.42 points, or 0.30per cent, at 8,152.29.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading lower.

Wall Street's more than a decade-long rally continues to hinge on whether the Fed will keep cutting interest rates and on the progress in U.S.-China trade talks. The recent easing in trade tensions has brought the benchmark S&P 500 about 1per cent below its record high.

Among other movers, General Motors Co fell 3.1per cent after the United Auto Workers (UAW) went on strike on Sunday, the first nationwide strike at GM in 12 years.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and one new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 17 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)