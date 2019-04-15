Wall Street drops after tepid big bank results

U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, weighed by losses in financial stocks as earnings from Wall Street's big banks Goldman Sachs and Citigroup failed to impress.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday, following a rally in the previous session that put the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record high, as underwhelming results from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup pressured financial stocks.

The sector fell for the first time in four sessions, down 0.75per cent, dragged lower by a 3.2per cent tumble in Goldman Sachs Group Inc and a 0.7per cent dip in Citigroup Inc after the banks missed revenue estimates.

Advertisement

The S&P banking index fell 1.12per cent, also weighed down by a 1.6per cent drop in JPMorgan Chase. Bank of America dipped 1.4per cent ahead of results on Tuesday.

"With less-than-stellar Goldman results, despite the bottom-line beat, it's not necessarily surprising to see financials pulling back a little bit," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

"Earnings and guidance need to be better than estimates for the market strength to continue given the levels we are at now."

Monday's reports come in contrast to JPMorgan's upbeat earnings on Friday that eased worries of first-quarter earnings season slamming the brakes on Wall Street's big rally back from last year's slump.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The benchmark S&P 500 index is just about 1per cent away from its September record closing high.

On trade discussions, Reuters reported that U.S. negotiators have tempered demands that China curb industrial subsidies as a condition for a trade deal, while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he hoped the talks were approaching a final lap.

At 12:09 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86.50 points, or 0.33per cent, at 26,325.80. The S&P 500 was down 9.31 points, or 0.32per cent, at 2,898.10. The Nasdaq Composite was down 37.15 points, or 0.47per cent, at 7,947.02.

Of the 33 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 81.8per cent have surpassed first-quarter earnings estimate, above the average of past four quarters, according to Refinitiv data.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to show a 2.1per cent year-on-year decline in earnings, their first annual contraction since 2016.

In a bright spot, Waste Management Inc rose 2.7per cent after the company said it would buy smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc for about US$3 billion. Advanced Disposal jumped 18.9per cent.

Boeing Co declined 1per cent as Brand consultancy firm Brand Finance said negative publicity over the grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX jet is set to wipe US$12 billion off the company's brand value.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 52 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 64 new highs and 29 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)