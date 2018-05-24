Wall Street drops after Trump cancels summit with North Korea's Kim

Worries over U.S. trade protectionism, this time around car imports, weighed on Wall Street's main indexes on Thursday, overshadowing optimism that the Federal Reserve may be more tolerant of rising inflation than previously expected.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after President Donald Trump called off his planned June 12 summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Trump said in a letter released by the White House.

The main indexes opened nearly flat, but fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 139.41 points, or 0.56 percent, to 24,747.4.

The S&P 500 lost 15.27 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,718.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.48 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,390.48.

