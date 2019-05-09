Wall Street drops as investors await outcome of critical trade talks

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with China ahead of a high-stakes negotiation.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes were lower on Thursday, as tensions flared up ahead of a high-stakes U.S.-China trade meeting, potentially prolonging a dispute that has threatened global financial markets and economic growth.

President Donald Trump vowed not to back down on hiking tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25per cent on Friday unless Beijing "stops cheating our workers".

However, markets pared losses after Trump said he had received a "beautiful letter" from Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the two-day meeting kicks off in Washington later in the day.

"All this macro uncertainty out there is making investors risk-averse, particularly in an environment that isn't great," said Michael Geraghty, equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group in New York City.

"The trade tensions are taking down markets with a broad brush. In all likelihood there is going to be a resolution sometime or it could lead to a showdown," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell below its 50-day moving average, a closely watched level of near-term momentum, during the session.

Technology stocks posted the steepest declines among S&P sectors, slipping 0.85per cent, dragged down by a drop in shares of iPhone maker Apple Inc and chipmakers, which get a large portion of their revenue from China.

The Philadelphia chip index declined 1.32per cent, also pressured by a modest profit growth forecast from Intel Corp. The index has fallen 5.9per cent so far this week and is on pace to post its biggest percentage weekly loss since Dec. 2018.

Trade-sensitive industrial bellwethers were also hit, with Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc and 3M Co down about 1.5per cent.

The spike in tensions sent investors scurrying towards safe-haven assets, resulting in a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar losing ground against Japan's yen.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of investor anxiety, rose to its highest level in more than three months.

At 12:37 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 185.46 points, or 0.71per cent, at 25,781.87. The S&P 500 was down 13.01 points, or 0.45per cent, at 2,866.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 41.24 points, or 0.52per cent, at 7,902.08.

In a bright spot, Tapestry Inc jumped 9.7per cent, the most among S&P companies, after the Coach handbag maker beat quarterly profit estimates and announced a US$1 billion share buyback plan.

Chevron Corp climbed 2.7per cent and was the biggest boost to the Dow, after the oil major said it would not raise its US$33 billion offer to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and advancers for a 1.92-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 85 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)