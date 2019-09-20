Wall Street drops as trade tensions spike

Wall Street's main indexes dropped sharply on Friday after Chinese agriculture officials who were due to visit U.S. farm states next week canceled their trip to Montana, dampening early optimism on U.S.-China trade talks.

REUTERS: The Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Friday, after the Montana Farm Bureau said Chinese agriculture officials who were due to visit U.S. farm states next week canceled their trip, dampening optimism on U.S.-China trade talks.

The cancellation came as trade talks were held in Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump said he wanted a complete trade deal with the Asian nation, not just an agreement for China to buy more U.S. agricultural goods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's trade related and markets are just hyper-sensitive to trade," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

Recent signs of easing trade worries had supported the markets, bringing the S&P 500 just shy of its all-time high hit in July. Now it stands 1.2per cent away from that level.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower with tariff-sensitive technology stocks losing the most, down 1.27per cent. The Philadelphia chip index fell 1.67per cent.

"It doesn't look like China would be openly willing to give concessions that the United States is looking for unless ... there is some indication from the U.S. that there is some interest in taking those tariffs off," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 1:49 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 128.44 points, or 0.47per cent, at 26,966.35, the S&P 500 was down 15.33 points, or 0.51per cent, at 2,991.46. The Nasdaq Composite was down 82.67 points, or 1.01per cent, at 8,100.21.

Before news of the farm visit cancellation broke, the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials were edging higher, supported by gains in healthcare stocks , while a drop in shares of Netflix Inc kept the Nasdaq firmly in the red.

Netflix slipped 7per cent after CEO Reed Hastings' comments underscored growing costs and rising competition from Walt Disney Co , Apple Inc and other video streaming services.

Adding to Netflix's woes, Evercore ISI said recent data painted an uncertain picture of the company's international subscriber growth.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The S&P 500 healthcare index , which has been the worst performing S&P sector this year, clocked the biggest gain among the 11 major sectors.

Merck & Co gained 1.5per cent as the company's drugs Pifeltro and Delstrigo received FDA approval for use in certain adult patients with HIV-1 who are "virally suppressed".

Roku Inc tumbled 21.7per cent after Pivotal Research started coverage of its shares with a "sell" rating.

Chipmaker Xilinx Inc dropped 6.8per cent as Chief Financial Officer Lorenzo Flores said he would step down, prompting Bank of America Merrill to downgrade its stock to "neutral".

Markets are likely to be volatile towards the end of the session due to "quadruple witching", where investors unwind positions in futures and options contracts before they expire.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 36 new lows.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)