Wall Street drops as trade worries weigh; Fed looms

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Tuesday, as worries about the scale of consensus at the Federal Reserve in favor of deeper cuts in interest rates ate into the positive sentiment that drove indexes to record highs last week.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday with technology stocks leading declines, as investors were worried over the U.S.-China trade dispute ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.96 points, or 0.28per cent, at the open to 27,145.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.31 points, or 0.44per cent, at 3,007.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.56 points, or 0.74per cent, to 8,231.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)