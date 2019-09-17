Wall Street drops at open; Fed in focus

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Tuesday as the focus shifted away from weekend bombings on Saudi Arabia's main oil refinery to the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.70 points, or 0.25per cent, at the open to 27,010.12. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.29 points, or 0.08per cent, at 2,995.67. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.89 points, or 0.06per cent, to 8,148.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)