Wall Street drops at open as tech stocks slide, COVID cases jump

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.84 points, or 0.33per cent, at the open to 26,572.27.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.48per cent, at 3,294.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.12 points, or 0.73per cent, to 11,103.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)