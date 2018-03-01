Wall Street drops over 1 percent on Trump tariff fears

Business

Wall Street drops over 1 percent on Trump tariff fears

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a third consecutive session of falls for Wall Street on Thursday, with sentiment weighed down by nerves ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's second round of congressional testimony.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 registered a third straight day of more than 1 percent declines on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the United States would impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum, raising concern about higher prices and a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 420.22 points, or 1.68 percent, to 24,608.98, the S&P 500 lost 36.22 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,677.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.45 points, or 1.27 percent, to 7,180.56.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark