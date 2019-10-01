Wall Street drops sharply as manufacturing contracts again

U.S. stock index futures gained on Tuesday ahead of the release of manufacturing data as investors looked for fresh signs of domestic demand in the world's largest economy amid softening global growth.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes dropped sharply on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing contracted for the second straight month in September, fanning fears of slowing growth in the world's largest economy.

ISM's U.S. manufacturing activity index fell to 47.8 in September, the lowest since June 2009, below economists' expectations of 50.1.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 53.23 points, or 0.20per cent, at 26,863.60, the S&P 500 was down 4.35 points, or 0.15per cent, at 2,972.39. The Nasdaq Composite was up 12.18 points, or 0.15per cent, at 8,011.52.

Moments before the data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 113.19 points, or 0.42per cent, at 27,030.02, the S&P 500 was up 13.07 points, or 0.44per cent, at 2,989.81. The Nasdaq Composite was up 58.08 points, or 0.73per cent, at 8,057.42.

