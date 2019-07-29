Wall Street eases from record highs as Fed meeting looms

U.S. stock markets were set to open just off record highs on Monday, pausing at the start of a week set to be dominated by Wednesday's statement by the Federal Reserve and a round of tech company earnings that will again test the impact of trade concerns on global growth.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened below their record highs on Monday, in a muted start to a week likely to be dominated by the Federal Reserve's policy stance and a round of tech company earnings that will again test the impact of trade concerns on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.21 points at the open to 27,192.24. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.39 points, or 0.05per cent, at 3,024.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.11 points, or 0.06per cent, to 8,325.10 at the opening bell.

