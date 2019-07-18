Wall Street edges higher as Fed's Williams boosts rate-cut hopes

U.S. stock futures slipped on Thursday after streaming pioneer Netflix posted its first drop in U.S. subscribers since 2011, kicking off earnings for the so-called FANG group on a sour note.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks moved higher on Thursday after a slow start as comments from New York Fed President John Williams further cemented expectations for interest rate cuts from the U.S. central bank at the end of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.58 points, or 0.01per cent, to 27,222.43, the S&P 500 gained 10.64 points, or 0.36per cent, to 2,995.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.04 points, or 0.27per cent, to 8,207.24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Evan Sully; Editing by Susan Thomas)