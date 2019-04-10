Wall Street edges higher at open, Fed minutes awaited

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday after a bout of selling on trade and growth concerns, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.13 points, or 0.09per cent, at the open to 26,173.71. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.17 points, or 0.11per cent, at 2,881.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.45 points, or 0.17per cent, to 7,922.73 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)