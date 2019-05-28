Wall Street edges higher at open as trade worries linger

Wall Street was set for a subdued open on Tuesday after an extended weekend, as investors remained on edge after President Donald Trump signaled that the United States and China were far from a trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.86 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 25,616.55. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.97 points, or 0.14per cent, at 2,830.03. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.65 points, or 0.24per cent, to 7,655.66 at the opening bell.

